Matthew McConaughey does coronavirus PSA in Texas

As local officials look to slow the spread of the coronavirus, they’re turning to Hollywood to help get the word out.

Continue Reading Below

Actor Matthew McConaughey provided narration for a new coronavirus PSA released by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Friday. The message is simple: “If you can, stay home.”

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS NASCAR, PRO SPORTS TEAMS TO HOLD VIRTUAL EVENTS

“These are challenging times, but Texans are always prepared to respond to challenges,” Abbott said in a written statement. “I am grateful to all our medical professionals who are working on the front limes to limit the spread of COVID-19 and provide care to Texans in need. Now is the time for all of us to unite and do our part to protect public health in our communities. That’s why I urge all Texans to practice smart hygiene habits and social distancing – and if you can, just stay home.”

There were more than 16,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. Friday out of more than 265,000 worldwide. Texas had the eighth-most deaths from the virus in the U.S. with five.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

SOCIAL DISTANCING TO PREVENT CORONAVIRUS IS DIFFICULT IN THESE PROFESSIONS

To prevent spreading the virus, the Texas Department of State Health Services recommends that people wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their faces with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover up coughs and sneezes with a tissue and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

“Over 500,000 brave Texas hospital and EMS professionals are on the frontline of the coronavirus answering the call that requires them to leave their homes,” McConaughey says in the ad. “You can answer the call too, by staying home if you can. Staying home is safer, and it can help stop the spread of the virus, which gives them a better chance to come home too. Let’s show the world how Texans take care of our won. If you can, stay home.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS