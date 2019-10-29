Maryland man awarded $800K over fight with Six Flags guards

The Maryland man who says security guards beat him at a Six Flags America park after a disagreement on Father's Day in 2018 has been awarded $800,000 in compensatory damages.

The verdict, which came after a four-day jury trial, has left Nicholaus Mims and his wife Antoinette Mims both relieved and vindicated, his attorney Governor Jackson III told FOX Business.

Mims filed a lawsuit in August seeking $10 million in compensatory damages, plus an additional $15 million in punitive damages.

Jackson III said Mims used this trial as an "adequate opportunity to tell his story."

"It was hard to sit in a trial and listen to the security officers tell a different truth under oath than what I know happened. Fortunately, the jury saw through it," Mims told FOX Business. "I think about all of the people that have been in that situation and didn't speak up for themselves. I'm fortunate I had the lawyers I did."

Mims says after his 12-year-old son had wandered away from the water park, he took off to find him in other sections of the park. When he found his son, he immediately called his wife. That’s when he says he was approached by a park employee who told him he needed to put a shirt on. Shortly thereafter, it was alleged that two security guards arrived and told Mims that he had to leave the park because he was not wearing a shirt.

Mims said after an argument he agreed to leave but guards followed him out of the park and tried handcuffing him. The lawsuit alleges they slammed him to the ground and beat him.

Six Flags did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment regarding the verdict.

"This case serves to indicate the importance of citizens taking action by filming any interaction with police and security," said co-counsel Donald Huskey of the Law Offices of Donald R. Huskey, L.L.C., " This case reveals that the policies and procedures of Six Flags involve the mass unconstitutional arrest of innocent parkgoers."

Six Flags spokeswoman Denise Stokes previously said the company believes the lawsuit has no merit.

Company lawyers have denied his allegations in court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.