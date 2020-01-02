Marvel confirms first transgender superhero 'in a movie that we're shooting right now'

Marvel Cinematic Universe's first transgender superhero will debut "in a movie that we're shooting right now," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during a panel at the New York Film Academy.

The popular superhero movie franchise has already said its first gay character will debut in a 2020 film, "The Eternals."

A fan asked Feige about LGBT characters and "specifically the T, trans characters," BBC reported.

"Yes, absolutely. Yes," Feige replied. "And very soon. In a movie that we're shooting right now."

Marvel Studios has put out 23 films since 2007. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include "The New Mutants," "Black Widow," "Morbius," "Venom 2" and "The Eternals," all of which have 2020 release dates, according to Screenrant.

Marvel superfans have pointed out that the transgender character could be Sera, a transgender woman who is part of a group of wingless angels called the Anchorites. Sera is part of Thor's world and therefore could be featured in "Thor: Love and Thunder," which is expected to come out in 2021.

