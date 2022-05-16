Some Skittles, Starburst, Lifesaver gummies recalled for possible presence of metal

Skittles, Starburst and Lifesaver manufacturer Mars Wrigley Confectionery is recalling several varieties of the brand's gummies due to the possible presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the candy or loose in the bag.

MERCEDES RECALLING OVER 292K VEHICLES TO FIX BRAKE ISSUE

"We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date," the company said in a statement.

Image 1 of 3

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson told FOX Business it is working closely with its retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves. Consumers can check to see if they purchased the recalled product by checking the 10-digit manufacturing code on the back of the package.

The impacted products, which were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico, include the following:

STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz

STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz

STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz

STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz

STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz

LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz

LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz

LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g

SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz

SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz

SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz

If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting its website.