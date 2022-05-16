Some Skittles, Starburst, Lifesaver gummies recalled for possible presence of metal
Affected products were manufactured by a third party, distributed in US, Canada and Mexico
Skittles, Starburst and Lifesaver manufacturer Mars Wrigley Confectionery is recalling several varieties of the brand's gummies due to the possible presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the candy or loose in the bag.
"We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date," the company said in a statement.
A Mars Wrigley spokesperson told FOX Business it is working closely with its retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves. Consumers can check to see if they purchased the recalled product by checking the 10-digit manufacturing code on the back of the package.
The impacted products, which were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico, include the following:
- STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz
- STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz
- STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz
- STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz
- STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz
- LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz
- LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz
- LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g
- SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
- SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz
- SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
- SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz
- SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz
If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting its website.