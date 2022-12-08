Marijuana now legal in Missouri: What to know

It is now lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri.

However, residents can't yet legally buy it or use it everywhere.

While medical marijuana has been legal in the state since 2018, this year voters approved a constitutional amendment that legalized the drug for people ages 21 and up.

However, dispensaries are not yet able to sell marijuana for recreational use, schools and businesses can still prohibit it and applications for residents to grow their own won't be taken until January.

Existing medical dispensaries will eventually be allowed to sell to recreational users, but exactly when has not yet been determined.

The state is expected to issue an additional 144 dispensary licenses by early 2025.

Dispensaries are expecting to see a lot of out-of-state buyers, as Missouri is bordered by eight states, only one of which allows recreational marijuana sales.

Lisa Cox, the spokeswoman of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, told The Associated Press that personal cultivation application forms will be available on Jan. 7 for people who want to grow a limited amount of their own product.

At the four campuses of the University of Missouri System, smoking marijuana on campuses and at university-sponsored events is still banned, and student violators could face discipline up to expulsion.

Notably, the amendment also requires the expungement of criminal records for most people incarcerated or on probation for a misdemeanor marijuana offense, a process expected to be completed by mid-2023.

Kansas City and St. Louis have stopped prosecuting misdemeanor possession.

Missouri is the 21st state to allow recreational use.

