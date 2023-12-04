'Margaritaville at Sea' cruise expanding with second ship, sailing out of Florida in 2024

Margaritaville at Sea announced that it is expanding and offering an entirely new way to float into island time aboard their new flagship vessel, the "Margaritaville at Sea Islander."

Starting in June 2024, the company said travelers will be able to enjoy four- and five-night cruises to popular destinations Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso from the Port of Tampa Bay, Florida, on the new ship.

"We are excited to expand our cruise line with the launch of Margaritaville at Sea Islander as our flagship vessel," said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings. "The addition of this ship will allow our guests to visit more island destinations and, while at sea, enjoy a broader and more elevated range of fun and signature Margaritaville onboard experiences."

The Islander will be the second ship in the cruise line's fleet. Their first cruise ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, currently sails from Port of Palm Beach in South Florida, and takes guests on a three-night sail to the Bahamas.

"Since we launched our first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, last year, we’ve been working to expand what our guests have been asking for: more amazing views, longer itineraries, and new ports of call," said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, a 2022 partnership between the former Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and late singer Jimmy Buffett's iconic Margaritaville brand. "The addition of the Islander is an exciting moment for Margaritaville at Sea and marks the next chapter of growth for our business.

"We are also pleased to add Tampa as a new homeport — the perfect location to provide access to our adventurous new itineraries in and around the Gulf of Mexico."

Some of the features to be included are 12 passenger decks to accommodate 2,650 passengers, with more than 700 Breezy Balcony staterooms, Grand Terrace Suites, luxurious Corner Suites, and ultra-exclusive Islander suites for couples, families, and friends alike.

The ship will also contain a 14-story atrium with Margaritaville's signature flip-flops, and an atrium bar with three multi-story floating margarita glass chandeliers, according to the company.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander’s first available sailing will be June 14, on a four-night itinerary from Port Tampa Bay, featuring a stop in Cozumel, Mexico and two sea days.

Margaritaville is also offering a special preview price and $50 per person deposits for a limited time. Travelers can reserve 2024 vacations online now at MargaritavilleAtSea.com.