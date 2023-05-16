Man dies after becoming stuck in Wisconsin paper mill machinery

A Wisconsin man was killed on Sunday afternoon after being caught in the machinery of a paper mill.

The 40-year-old victim was an employee of the Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting, Wisconsin, according to local outlet WSAW-TV.

"We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s death of one of our team members at our Whiting facility," said Mativ Executive Vice President of Operations Jason Free. "We are actively investigating the cause of the incident and are fully cooperating with all authorities. Prioritizing the safety of our employees is our number one goal."

The vice president added, "We express our sincere condolences to our employee’s family and all others affected by this loss."

The worker reportedly became caught in the machinery of the mill and was pulled into the mechanisms.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and attempted to provide life-saving care. However, the man was declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and Mativ is cooperating with authorities to discover the cause of the tragedy.