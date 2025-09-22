Man with cerebral palsy films delivery robot colliding with mobility scooter in viral video

A California man with cerebral palsy captured the moment a food delivery robot repeatedly collided with his mobility scooter in a video that has since gone viral.

Mark Chaney, a therapist in West Hollywood, said he was on his way home from a procedure on Friday, Sept. 12, when he encountered a delivery robot that he described as "acting erratically," he told news agency Storyful.

UBER LAUNCHES ROBOT FOOD DELIVERY ON EAST COAST

"Son of a b----," Chaney says in the video as he frustratingly tries to pass the robot before the two collide. "Oh my god. Seriously?"

Chaney had been riding his mobility scooter due to his cerebral palsy, he said.

AMAZON EXPANDS SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE TO INCLUDE PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS IN OVER 1,000 CITIES

"The robot kept blocking me from passing and when I did finally pass, it cut me off and then stopped, causing my scooter to hit the back of the 'bot, and then it backed into me," Chaney told Storyful.

He later said that he had been in contact with Serve Robotics, the company which owns the food delivery robot.

MARC LORE’S STARTUP AIMS TO TAKE BITE OUT OF FOOD DELIVERY MARKET

"I am hopeful this can be resolved with reparation and change for me and others," Chaney said in the comments section of an update posted to his Instagram. "This could be a safety issue for people with mobility aids, disabilities or even someone walking on the street."

Serve Robotics, based out of California, previously announced it had a goal to deploy 2,000 AI-powered delivery robots across the U.S. by the end of 2025.

Earlier this year, Uber similarly announced it was expanding its use of robots to deliver food, with East Coast customers getting a taste of the technology for the first time.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Serve Robotics did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.