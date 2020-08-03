Expand / Collapse search
Florida man buys $140,000 Porsche with check printed from home computer

The suspect tried to then purchase 3 Rolex watches

A Florida man is facing charges after using a fake check to buy a nearly $140,000 Porsche and attempting to purchase luxury watches, authorities say.

On Wednesday, 42-year-old Casey William Kelley was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering a false banknote, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Just two days earlier, authorities say Kelley drove off a Porsche dealership lot of in Destin, Florida, in a 911 Turbo. He allegedly handed over a cashier's check that he printed from his home computer to buy the car. The car was then later reported stolen to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say.

Casey William Kelley (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

Shortly after purchasing the German luxury car, authorities say Kelley then attempted to buy three Rolex watches.

Kelley had handed over the fraudulent check for $61,521 to a jeweler in nearby Miramar Beach. However, the jeweler kept the watches until they could determine if the check would clear, the sheriff's office said.

After the arrest, Kelley allegedly told authorities that the checks had come from his home computer, not the bank.

He has since been taken to the Walton County Jail, authorities said.

