Angelina Jolie as 'Maleficent' dethrones 'Joker' at box office

The Warner Bro's picture garnered one of the highest October box office opening weekends.

Move over, Joker. Malificent is the top villain in town.

At least that's according to estimated box office numbers released Sunday.

The Disney film, starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning brought in an estimated $36 million in the U.S. and $117 million worldwide for its weekend debut.

Cathleen Taff, who heads Disney’s theatrical distribution said that while its performance wasn’t as the company had hoped in the U.S., “most encouraging is the fact that audiences seem to be responding very positively.”

While Warner Bros.’ “Joker” was dethroned this weekend, it has grossed more than $247 million in the U.S. since it opened – and $737.5 million internationally.

The Batman villain’s origin story has since blown past the “Justice League” and “Suicide Squad” lifetime grosses.

“Zombieland: Double Tap” came in third at $26.7 million.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez’s “Hustlers” surpassed $100 million in domestic box office sales.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.

