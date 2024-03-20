Majority supports banning kids from social media and using smartphones in school: poll

A clear majority of Americans support banning children from using social media until they are over 16 years old, according to a new poll.

The Wednesday poll from Grinnell College found that 55% of U.S. adults favor such a ban. Support for the move spiked to 65% among Americans who have children under 18 years old in the home.

Another 57% say they would support fully banning smartphones in schools, and 52% say parents should be allowed to sue social media companies for content that harmed their children.

Grinnell College conducted the poll alongside Selzer & Company, surveying 1,005 U.S. adults from March 11-17.

The poll comes less than a week after lawmakers in the House passed legislation that would ban TikTok from the U.S. unless the platform is sold to a company without ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

TikTok is by far the most popular social media site for school-age Americans, and lawmakers say it also poses a major national security threat. The platform's parent company, ByteDance, is required to share its data with the CCP if requested.

"It’s striking that there is majority support for all three of these proposals, and this helps to explain why legislation to ban TikTok passed the House of Representatives so easily. Bipartisan support for suing tech companies for harm to kids is especially notable, given that Democrats and Republicans usually feel differently about corporate responsibility," said Karla Erickson, a professor of sociology at Grinnell College.

The legislation, sponsored by House China Select Committee Chair Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and ranking member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., would block TikTok in the U.S. if its parent company, Bytedance, does not divest from it within 165 days of passage. It would also require it to be bought by a country that is not a U.S. adversary.

In addition to the app's data threat, China hawks have warned that the TikTok's popularity among young Americans gives the ruling CCP a platform for a mass influence campaign.

