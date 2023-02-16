This major US airport set a passenger record in 2022
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport saw nearly 24M total passengers
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, set a passenger record in 2022.
The airport's numbers edged above 2019, according to numbers from a new Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority report.
It saw nearly 24 million passengers, an increase of more than 70% from 2021. The data showed a total of 23,961,442 passengers from January to December 2022. That's compared with 14,044,824 a year ago.
It also reportedly marked a 0.4% increase over 2019, according to the Washington Business Journal.
While Washington Dulles International Airport – in Dulles, Virginia – did not quite hit 2019 levels, it had more passengers than officials had anticipated.
That airport had a grand total of 1,855,361 passengers in 2022 – an increase of more than 15% over last year.
It also had 1,612,177 total passengers in 2021.
Dulles celebrated its 60th anniversary last year.