This major US airport set a passenger record in 2022

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, set a passenger record in 2022.

The airport's numbers edged above 2019, according to numbers from a new Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority report.

It saw nearly 24 million passengers, an increase of more than 70% from 2021. The data showed a total of 23,961,442 passengers from January to December 2022. That's compared with 14,044,824 a year ago.

It also reportedly marked a 0.4% increase over 2019, according to the Washington Business Journal.

While Washington Dulles International Airport – in Dulles, Virginia – did not quite hit 2019 levels, it had more passengers than officials had anticipated.

That airport had a grand total of 1,855,361 passengers in 2022 – an increase of more than 15% over last year.

It also had 1,612,177 total passengers in 2021.

Dulles celebrated its 60th anniversary last year.