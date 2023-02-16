Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airplanes

This major US airport set a passenger record in 2022

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport saw nearly 24M total passengers

close
Aviation attorney and pilot Sal Lagonia discusses the travel troubles plaguing Southwest Airlines on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Southwest Airlines' customers remain loyal despite service meltdowns: Sal Lagonia

Aviation attorney and pilot Sal Lagonia discusses the travel troubles plaguing Southwest Airlines on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, set a passenger record in 2022. 

The airport's numbers edged above 2019, according to numbers from a new Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority report.

It saw nearly 24 million passengers, an increase of more than 70% from 2021. The data showed a total of 23,961,442 passengers from January to December 2022. That's compared with 14,044,824 a year ago. 

FAA DECLARES 'SAFEST PERIOD IN AVIATION HISTORY' AFTER US SHOOTS DOWN OBJECTS, CLOSE CALLS AT AIRPORTS

A Delta Air Lines Inc. jet taxis at Ronald Reagan International Airport

A Delta Air Lines Inc. jet taxis at Ronald Reagan International Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2009.  (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It also reportedly marked a 0.4% increase over 2019, according to the Washington Business Journal.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

View of the control tower at Ronald Reagan International airport

View of the control tower at Ronald Reagan International Airport in Washington, D.C., on Independence Day July 4, 2018.  ((EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

While Washington Dulles International Airport – in Dulles, Virginia – did not quite hit 2019 levels, it had more passengers than officials had anticipated.

That airport had a grand total of 1,855,361 passengers in 2022 – an increase of more than 15% over last year. 

An airplane takes off at Dulles International Airport

An airplane takes off at Dulles International Airport on November 17, 2022, in Dulles, Virginia. ((Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

It also had 1,612,177 total passengers in 2021

Dulles celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. 