Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Drugs
Published

Major drugmakers offer big discount on blood thinner Eliquis

Eliquis joins growing list of medications offered directly to consumers at reduced prices outside traditional insurance channels

close
'The Big Money Show' panel discusses President Donald Trump's plan to bring drug manufacturing back to the U.S. video

Eli Lilly CEO sounds the alarm on America's dependence on Chinese-made drugs

'The Big Money Show' panel discusses President Donald Trump's plan to bring drug manufacturing back to the U.S.

Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer are offering an insurance-free pathway to access one of their widely used blood thinners. 

The pharmaceutical giants launched a new direct-to-patient option for purchasing Eliquis, the brand name for apixaban, through its Alliance’s patient resource Eliquis 360 Support, in an effort to expand patient access. 

Starting Sept. 8, eligible U.S. patients that are uninsured, underinsured or seek to pay out-of-pocket, can get the Eliquis prescription at a 40% discount. This means those patients will pay $346 a month in cash instead of the $606 list price.

Eliquis drug

The pharmaceutical giants launched a new direct-to-patient option for purchasing Eliquis. (Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The program will provide direct shipping to patients across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.  

ELI LILLY CUTS PRICES FOR ZEPBOUND WEIGHT-LOSS DRUG AGAIN

Bristol Myers Squibb CEO Christopher Boerner said Eliquis is the nation’s No. 1 prescribed oral anticoagulant, medicines that prevent blood clots from forming in the bloodstream. 

More than 15 million Americans have been prescribed Eliquis since it was launched. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the drug earned more than $3 billion in sales.

"This program passes more savings directly to patients and demonstrates our continued focus on identifying innovative solutions that foster the best outcomes for each individual while prioritizing access to care," Boerner said. 

Eliquis drug

More than 15 million Americans have been prescribed Eliquis since it was launched. ( Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A growing number of healthcare companies are launching self-pay programs to give patients more direct access to treatments through self-pay options as an alternative to traditional insurance coverage.

For instance, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk launched similar self-pay options over the past year for their highly coveted weight-loss and diabetes drugs. 

WEIGHTWATCHERS CEO SIMA SISTANI OUT IN ABRUPT EXIT, EMBRACED WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS

Lilly announced that consumers can get discounts on Zepbound and Mounjaro – essentially the same drug with different FDA-approved uses – through the company’s self-pay pharmacy, LillyDirect Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BMY BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO. 47.17 +0.74 +1.59%
PFE PFIZER INC. 24.68 +0.09 +0.37%

Lilly previously said its own self-pay program, which expanded capacity to cover even more vials, removes third-party supply chain entities, allowing patients to access savings directly outside of insurance.

Lilly launched the program in August 2024 and expanded the supply of drugs covered in the program in February. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To compete in the highly lucrative market, Novo Nordisk announced in March that it was also cutting the cost of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy in half for U.S. patients paying cash through its direct-to-patient online pharmacy, NovoCare Pharmacy. 