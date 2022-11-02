Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 to debut new floats and many celebrity appearances

Thanksgiving is almost here and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup has been announced. This year, viewers can expect to see new balloons, like the animated character Bluey and a "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" float.

Lea Michele will also be on the parade route, performing with the rest of the cast of Broadways's "Funny Girl."

In addition to the "Funny Girl" cast, the casts of "A Beautiful Noise," "Some Like It Hot" and "The Lion King" will also be a part of the parade. The Radio City Rockettes will be in attendance as well.

This year is the 96th annual parade and will include 16 character balloons, 28 floats, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups and more.

Some of the celebrities who are expected to be a part of the Thanksgiving celebration are Paula Abdul, Fitz and the Tantrums, Big Time Rush, Gloria Estefan, Mario Lopez and Miss America 2022, Emma Broyles.

Adam DeVine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg, stars of the upcoming Peacock show "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," will be in attendance along with singers Joss Stone, Jordin Sparks and Betty Who.

"This November, as we once again set the stage for the start of the holiday season, we are thrilled to showcase another spectacle full of magic and wonder that will help create everlasting memories with loved ones during this special time of year," Will Coss, the parade’s executive producer, said in a statement.

Even though there will be lots of new balloons making their way through New York City this year, some fan favorites will return, such as the Pillsbury Doughboy, Papa Smurf, SpongeBob SquarePants and Pikachu.

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be streaming on NBC and on Peacock on Nov. 24.