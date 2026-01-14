Macy's to close 14 stores as part of turnaround strategy: See the list

Macy's announced that it's closing more than a dozen additional stores in 2026 as it pushes forward with plans to shutter underperforming locations to boost profitability.

Approximately 14 stores are slated to close during the first fiscal quarter as part of its "Bold New Chapter" turnaround strategy, which includes shuttering about 150 underperforming locations by the end of 2026.

Macy's CEO Tony Spring said in a letter to employees last week that the company will continue to review its portfolio, which includes continuing to close underprodcutive stores and streamlining operations.

Macy's, once a leading department store, was forced to implement a strategy that included shuttering about 150 stores by the end of 2026, to return it to "sustainable, profitable sales."

However, in recent years, Macy's had long been struggling to keep up with rapid industry changes and relentless competition, and its sales started to lag.

While the company is continuing to shutter certain stores, it is simultaneously investing in its 125 "Reimagine" stores, which are a key piece to its turnaround, and have already seen an uptick in sales.

The company has focused on boosting staffing, store design and customer experience at these 125 locations. Sales at those stores rose 2.7% year over year in the third quarter, "proving the success of elevated merchandising, store design, and customer experience investments," according to Spring.

Macy's turnaround has already shown progress. In December, Macy's reported that its sales reached their highest level in more than three years, marking a major step forward in its turnaround effort.

Macy's highlighted two measures of progress in its latest report covering a three-month period ending Nov. 1. Sales at the stores it plans to keep open rose for the second straight quarter, while sales across the broader Macy’s brand, including all stores and its website, grew at the fastest pace in 13 quarters.

Here are the locations slated to close:

California

La Mesa: Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive

Tracy: West Valley Mall, 3400 Naglee Road

Georgia

Atlanta: Northlake Mall, 4880 Briarcliff Road NE

Maryland

Glen Burnie: Marley Station, 7900 Ritchie Highway

Michigan

Grandville: Rivertown Crossings, 3850 Rivertown Parkway SW

Minnesota

Saint Cloud: Crossroads Center, 4101 West Division Street

New Hampshire

Newington: Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road

New Jersey

Livingston: Livingston Mall, 112 Eisenhower Parkway

Ramsey: Interstate Shopping Center, 225 Interstate Shopping Center

New York

Amherst: Boulevard Mall, 1255 Niagara Falls Boulevard

North Carolina

Raleigh: Triangle Town Center, 3801 Sumner Boulevard

Pennsylvania

Tarentum: Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, 100 Pittsburgh Mills Circle

Texas

Corpus Christi: La Palmera, 5488 South Padre Island Drive

Washington

Tukwila: Budget House Clearance, 17855 Southcenter Parkway