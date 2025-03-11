Expand / Collapse search
Lyft to launch feature for elderly passengers later this year

Uber launched a feature for caregivers in 2024

Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director Mark Mahaney provides his outlook on ridesharing stocks and reveals his target price for Uber. video

Lyft laid out a lot of reasons why you wouldn't be long ridesharing: Mark Mahaney

Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director Mark Mahaney provides his outlook on ridesharing stocks and reveals his target price for Uber.

Rideshare giant Lyft is launching a service geared toward elderly riders later this year, FOX Business has learned.

Dubbed Lyft Silver, it will feature a simpler design with easy access to support for its riders.

"We're actively exploring fresh ways to enhance the Lyft experience for an even wider range of riders," a Lyft spokesperson told FOX Business, adding that the waitlist for the new offering opened Tuesday. 

Users who sign up will be notified when the service arrives in their area.

The new feature highlights the ongoing battle between Lyft and Uber. Both companies have consistently rolled out similar features that are better tailored to customers in a bid to capture more market share.

car with lyft sticker

Rideshare giant Lyft is launching a service geared toward elderly riders later this year. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last May, Uber launched Uber Caregiver, which is designed specifically for caregivers to request and monitor rides and deliveries for loved ones as well as arrange payments using health benefits.

Ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft are threatening to leave Minneapolis over a new mandate guaranteeing a minimum wage for drivers.

The new feature highlights the ongoing battle between Lyft and Uber. (Smith Collections/Gado via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last September, Lyft announced it was launching a feature to help lock in ride prices. The feature, which costs $2.99 per month, is aimed at helping daily commuters avoid surge pricing.

Similarly, Uber is in the midst of rolling out its own version. Price Lock Pass, also at $2.99 per month, helps riders lock in prices for routes they take consistently at the same time. The service is in select markets in the U.S. 

Both companies have also launched features aimed at easing the stress of airport travel.