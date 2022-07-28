Luxury North Carolina estate with NASCAR history hits market for nearly $16M

A North Carolina estate that’s been in the NASCAR community for generations is up for sale.

The Mooresville home at 355 Pelham Lane hit the market for $15.995 million — which includes the massive 140.75-acre lot and everything on it.

The home, listed by Corcoran HM Properties, is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., according to reports.

But the home has a robust NASCAR history, too.

Broker Josh Tucker shared with Fox News Digital that the house originally belonged to former professional racing driver Ernie Irvan, who eventually sold the home to NASCAR's Joe Nemechek.

"It has kind of a long NASCAR history, which is pretty cool," he said.

Stenhouse reportedly purchased the home in 2013 and is now looking to pass it on as he builds a new home for himself and his fiancé.

Even though there’s a chance the future buyer will be involved in the racing industry, Tucker said the home also appeals to equestrian lovers and car collectors outside the community.

"We've had a lot of interest early on from people in both California and Florida [who] are looking for a summer equestrian property," he said.

"There's a pretty wide net of potential buyers."

The private estate includes manicured equestrian facilities, with 5,500 square feet of European-style stables, a fitness training facility, a pond and a lavish residence.

The five-bed, six-bath, two-powder room house stretches 11,873 square feet under roofing.

The mansion oozes luxury with such features as a two-story infinity edge pool, a cabana, an oversized spa, a putting green, morning and evening terraces and plenty of garage space.

The outdoor amenities were recently updated under the current owner within the last decade.

"The backyard — you feel like you’re at a five-star resort," Tucker said. "Sitting out on the pool deck is just amazing."

The interior of the home opens into a dramatic two-story foyer leading into notable spaces, including a library, game room and theater room, plus five guest suites.

The kitchen premieres an eat-in breakfast area, a walk-in pantry, quartz countertops and hard-wood flooring throughout the main level.

Tucker mentioned the opportunity to build further on the property, since the current infrastructure, including roads and underground electric, would allow for additional home sites.