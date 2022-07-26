Celebrity-frequented Cancha De Estrellas luxury polo property hits market for $50M

Luxury polo property Cancha De Estrellas is up for sale, sporting a whopping $50 million price tag.

The Carpinteria, Calif., property, translated as "the field of stars," has welcomed many equestrian lovers and polo players over the years.

That includes celebrities and members of the royal family.

Prince Harry was recently spotted at Cancha De Estrellas in June, The Agency of Beverly Hills co-listing estate agents Fred Dapp and Christian Name confirmed with FOX Business.

In addition to the royals, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras and other unnamed celebrities have enjoyed the world-renowned destination that Christian Name considered one of a kind.

"There's nothing else that compares to this," Name told FOX Business.

"This is one of the most special polo fields in the world."

"It's absolutely beautiful."

The sprawling 61.2-acre property overlooks the mountainous California landscape and the ocean, and is situated not far from Santa Barbara and Montecito.

Christian Name noted the area's perfect weather "all year round" — which is convenient for both polo players and their horses.

The private lot includes two polo fields, more than 100 covered horse stalls and a custom scoreboard lounge for entertaining and relaxing.

The "untouched" property premieres modern landscaping and walking and riding trails with access to the beach and neighboring polo field.

Buyers have the opportunity to build a permanent home on the property, as well as other structures such as swimming pools, tennis courts or a guest house, the agents suggested.

"This property's meticulous attention to detail has created an environment that provides luxurious comfort for polo players, spectators, and thoroughbreds," the listing reads.

"The extensive opportunities this world-class property offers are unparalleled in Santa Barbra County and the polo community."