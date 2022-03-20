Lululemon enters footwear business with 4-piece collection

Lululemon says it’s taking a "big step forward" with its first-ever shoe collection.

The athletic wear company will begin its footwear business venture online and in select stores throughout North America, Mainland China and the United Kingdom, starting on Tuesday, March 22.

Customers will first get acquainted with the company’s $148 "Blissfeel" running shoe.

It's a sneaker that’s designed to provide support and comfort with underfoot cushioning.

The first iteration will be available in these 10 colors, the company said: Green Ray, Silver Drop, Flare, Black and White, Pale Linen, Water Drop, Triple Black, Triple White, Electric Lemon and Mink Berry.

"Footwear is the natural next step for us to expand and apply our long history of innovation in fit, feel and performance, and it represents an exciting moment for our brand," said Lululemon’s CEO Calvin McDonald in a statement.

"We are entering the footwear category the same way we built our apparel business— with products designed to solve unmet needs, made for women first."

Lululemon will launch three other shoe styles for women in the next few months.

The "Chargefeel" shoe is a cross-training sneaker that has a dual-density midsole design. It's supposed to be ideal for athletes who like to gym-train and run short distances.

It will launch in summer 2022.

Also in summer, Lululemon is launching a "Restfeel" slide sandal that’s designed for "post-workout" wear.

The shoe is reportedly "easy to slide on."

By fall 2022, customers will get a chance to buy the "Strongfeel" shoe, a gym-friendly training sneaker that’s designed for "multi-directional movement" with a "low profile" and "supportive" midsole and a flexible outsole.

Customers can expect to see Lululemon’s men’s footwear collection roll out in 2023.

"We intentionally started with women first because we saw an opportunity to solve for the fact that, more often than not, performance shoes are designed for men and then adapted for women," said Sun Choe, Lululemon’s chief product officer, in a statement.

She continued, "That didn’t sit well with us. Innovating for women is in Lululemon’s DNA — now we’re bringing that same expertise to footwear, and women were part of this journey every step of the way."

Much like its apparel, Lululemon has plans to release special edition and seasonal shoe collections, the brand said in a press release.

Lululemon competitors Alo, Athleta and Fabletics already have shoe collections available for purchase.

Other technical athletic apparel companies that Lululemon will have to compete with include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Puma, to name just a few.