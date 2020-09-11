Lululemon slammed for promoting 'resist capitalism' workshop on Instagram

Lululemon promoting a workshop to resist capitalism is stretch when the company itself is worth billions, critics are saying on social media.

Continue Reading Below

The publicly traded athleisure brand, which sells leggings for upwards of $120, is facing backlash for recently posting a “Five to Follow” list on Instagram with one of its brand ambassadors promoting a workshop and its plans to “unveil historical erasure and resist capitalism," according to the post.

LULULEMON POSTED SHARP DROP IN SALES EARLIER THIS SUMMER

The brand’s ambassador instructor Rebby Kern, a self-proclaimed “social justice warrior,” according to her website, is featured in the graphic posted to Lululemon’s Instagram page, promoting a class called “Decolonizing Gender.”

Social media users were quick to mock Lululemon, which is worth an estimated $39.5 billion.

“Y’all sell leggings for $100 but you’re gonna lecture me on resisting capitalism?” one commentor wrote.

Some suggested the company start giving away free leggings, with others urging followers boycott the brand all together.

“What do you think your entire business is predicated off of? I don't see you giving away pants for free...or even selling them at an affordable cost. Also what are you doing with the profits?” another user mocked.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kern confirmed that she was hosting the workshop and said Lululemon is not a sponsor, but would not comment further or confirm if Lululemon was paying her as an ambassador for the brand. Lululemon took down the social media post following a FOX Business request for comment.

"We recently shared on our social channels an upcoming event organized by one of our ambassadors. This is not a Lululemon forum and it does not represent the company’s views," spokesperson for Lululemon told FOX Business in an email.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Daily Mail was the first to report on the class.