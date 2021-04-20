Lululemon launching resale program taking back 'like new' clothing

Lululemon will soon start taking back lightly worn yoga pants.

The Canada-based retailer is launching a resale program allowing consumers to trade in gently used clothing for a gift card in an effort to promote sustainability, the brand announced Tuesday.

The athleisure brand will roll out its "Like New" resale program in Texas and California in May, and the store’s online resale program will begin in June. Customers will be able to bring clothing into stores or exchange it by mail for a gift card.

WHO STARTED LULULEMON?

Lululemon partnered with Trove to spearhead the resale program and says all like-new products will be cleaned and anything that doesn’t meet standards will be recycled. The company's CEO, Calvin McDonald, said in a statement it aims to make 100% of its products with sustainable materials by the end of 2030.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LULU LULULEMON ATHLETICA, INC. 316.29 -5.98 -1.86%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lululemon is the latest retailer to launch a resale program. Stores like Macy’s, Gap and Patagonia have all launched similar initiatives to motivate consumers to bring back slightly used items. And Nike this month launched a shoe refurbishment program.