Lowe's renting out tools as more Americans ramp up DIY home projects

Lowe’s home improvement stores will now let customers rent out tools, joining other competitors like Home Depot in the equipment rental business as DIY projects continue to surge with more people working from home because of COVID-19.

The North Carolina-based retailer announced on Wednesday it's adding a tool rental department to its stores across the country beginning at its Charlotte outpost on Thursday.

The news follows the store’s earnings report on Wednesday in which the company reported sales increasing 30% in the three months through June. And online sales alone saw a 135% surge fueled by fixer-upper projects as Americans make their homes more conducive to a work-life balance with the uncertainty of back-to-school and more offices remaining remote.

Tool rental boxes can now include commercial-grade equipment like power tools, lawnmowers, tile saws and an assortment of drain cleaning, sanitation and cleaning solutions.

Associates will also provide customers with “hands-on demonstrations,” Lowes said in a press release.

