Lowe's inviting couples to spend Valentine's Day in stores for 'a night of Lowemance'

Date night, or paint night? Lowe’s is catering to aspiring HGTV couples who want to do both this Valentine's Day.

The home improvement giant is inviting couples to enjoy an evening of art with a side of romance at its stores nationwide. “A Night of Lowemance,” as it’s called, will be held at Lowe's locations in 10 select metro areas for 50 lucky couples (in total), who will "get to splash, sling and roll some paint on a giant canvas" on Valentine's Day.

Lovebirds can currently enter for a chance to win one of the available Valentine's Day reservations at the Lowe's website.

Couples will be hosted in a dedicated area of the store, where the evening will kick off with a toast, followed by light bites paired with a paint menu, courtesy of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams colors. Guests will then be guided to a “paint zone” complete with splash-painting supplies and a blank canvas. Lovebirds can take their art home, too.

The home improvement retailer chose only 10 stores for its Valentine's promotion, in what it calls America’s “most romantic cities,” which include Chicago; Denver; Fernandina Beach, Fla.; Milwaukee; Nashville; New Orleans; Palm Beach; Providence, R.I.; (Rhode Island), Savannah, Ga.; and the San Francisco Bay Area. Attendees must live within the metro areas and adhere to Lowe’s social distancing and safety guidelines.

“We thought, how better to translate all of the great DIY energy we’ve seen for months into some really romantic DIY energy,” Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, said in a statement.

“In a year where traditional Valentine’s Day options remain limited, we are ready to turn Lowe’s into the ultimate date night for a few lucky couples… that they never knew they needed," she added.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LOW LOWE'S COMPANIES INC. 170.03 +3.33 +2.00%

More Americans have been investing in home improvement projects during the pandemic, with more people having remote work capabilities. Last year, only five months into the pandemic, Lowe’s Companies Inc. saw sales soar 30% through June as customers hunkered down at home. The Mooresville, N.C.-based retailer in November posted a profit of $692 million for the third quarter.

Couples can enter to win Valentine's Day reservations at Lowe's from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7. But singles, don’t fret — first dates are welcome. Reservations can be made through Lowes.com/valentines