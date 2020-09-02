Lowe's to donate $1M for Hurricane Laura relief

Lowe's Inc. announced Tuesday that it will donate $1 million to support relief efforts after Hurricane Laura caused catastrophic flooding and destruction along the Gulf Coast.

As of Tuesday, the retailer has already donated $500,000 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief to help provide emergency shelter and food relief supplies to residents affected by the hurricane, as well as California wildfires and the Iowa derecho.

The donations will help the "American Red Cross and other nonprofits respond to critical needs in communities impacted by recent natural disasters, including funds to provide shelter and housing," Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said, adding that its stores "are committed to providing relief for associates and customers in a time when we know our neighbors need us now more than ever."

Seven Lowe's stores will distribute supplies to residents who are continuing cleanup efforts in "the most impacted areas" of the hurricane's path, Lowe's said. Each store will send out 500 buckets filled with dust masks, goggles, bug spray, bottled water and mold remover to help repair the damage and keep residents safe.

The company has already shipped more than 3,000 truckloads of emergency supplies to hundreds of stores across Laura's path, Lowe's announced Tuesday.

The company also plans to deploy 300 "Emergency Response Team" members throughout the month to assist stores affected by storms. These associates will offer customer support "and give fellow associates impacted by the hurricane a chance to focus on their families," Lowe's said.

The company plans to continue working with other nonprofit partners and government agencies to help determine what short- and long-term support is needed throughout the local communities.

These needs, however, are further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lowe's said in its announcement.

In 2020, the company has already contributed more than $100 million to communities impacted by the pandemic.

