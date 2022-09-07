Lowe's expands Instacart same-day delivery service nationwide

Lowe's – Instacart’s first home improvement partner – is expanding its same-day delivery service with the app nationwide.

Lowe's first piloted same-day delivery with Instacart for select markets in February. Since then, the company has been testing out delivery for tens of thousands of home improvement products.

Now, it's making the service available at more than 1,700 Lowe’s stores nationwide ahead of the busy gift-giving season. This means customers can order nearly 30,000 for delivery in as fast as an hour, the company said.

With fall around the corner, Lowe's said customers will be able to order Halloween inflatables, fire pit essentials, small portable grills as well as holiday gifts. In addition to its assortment of home and garden essentials, the company says it's also delivering non-tinted paint and assorted paint supplies for customers.

This includes same-day and scheduled delivery for large items. In some cases, this could mean items up to 3x3x5 feet and as heavy as 60 pounds.

Mike Shady, Lowe’s senior vice president of online, said this is one of the latest moves by the company to "improve the shopping experience in-store and online."

Throughout the pandemic, home improvement retailers have had success as many people took on new projects and even moved into new homes.

However, the company recently saw demand wane in part because of inflation and office reopenings, according to Reuters.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $27.48 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Still, Lowe’s expects full-year earnings to be $13.10 to $13.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $97 billion to $99 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.