Louisiana man arrested in alleged murder-for-hire plot to have business partner killed

A Louisiana man allegedly attempted to hire someone to kill a business partner and is now in jail.

Ahmad Slyyeh, 30, met with an individual to discuss the muder-for-hire plot, but the individual went to local authorities after the meeting and discussed Slyyeh's plan, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office told Fox 8.

Slyyeh owns a business in Slidell and wanted his business partner dead, according to the police department.

While police were looking for Slyyeh, he went to the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center and turned himself in, where he was booked on Thursday and charged with solicitation for murder.

Slyyeh's bond is currently set at $225,000.

"I am very proud of the hard work of our deputies and detectives," said Sheriff Randy Smith, according to the article. "They work very hard to keep everyone safe and to solve any and all crimes," Sheriff Smith stated. "This particular incident could have ended with someone getting hurt, but instead everyone is safe and the perpetrator is in custody."