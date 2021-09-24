Louisiana gas outages continue nearly a month after Hurricane Ida battered Gulf Coast

Gas stations in Louisiana are still trying to recover nearly a month after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast, according to an industry analyst.

Currently, over 30% of gas stations in New Orleans are facing fuel outages, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business.

Meanwhile, about 28.5% of stations in Baton Rouge and 19.8% in Alexandria are still out of fuel, according to De Haan, who noted that recovery will be slow.

"It may take another week or two to fall under 15% as the area continues to slowly recover after Ida's tremendous damage in the area," De Haan said. "It hasn't affected price so much as availability."

When Ida made landfall as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. on Aug. 29, it knocked out power to all of New Orleans, blew roofs off buildings and reversed the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors.

In the aftermath of the storm, Louisiana residents faced widespread gas shortages. Just 48 hours after Ida struck, a significant number of the gas stations in some cities had run out of fuel.

Meanwhile, long lines formed at the few gas stations that had fuel and generator power to pump it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.