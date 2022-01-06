Powerball $632.6M jackpot: Winning tickets sold in California, Wisconsin

Two lottery players, one in California and another in Wisconsin, will be splitting the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

One of the winning tickets from Wednesday's drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven at 6591 Wyndham Dr. in Sacramento, according to California lottery officials. The convenience store will now receive a $1 million bonus for selling one of the winning tickets, officials said.

Wisconsin lottery officials didn't immediately disclose where the other winning ticket was purchased in the state.

The winning numbers found on the tickets purchased in California and Wisconsin were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball number was 17.

Due to strong sales, the pot ahead of Wednesday's drawing reached $632.6 million at the time of the drawing, according to lottery officials.

Each ticket is worth an annuitized $316.3 million with a cash option of $225.1 million, according to officials.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was hit was on Oct. 4, 2021. A ticket sold in California won the $699.8 million grand prize that marked the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

Wednesday's drawing was the 40th drawing in the Powerball jackpot run.