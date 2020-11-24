Restaurateur finds creative way to weather LA County dine-in ban

Longtime Los Angles County restaurateur Santos Uy is finding even more reason to leave the Golden State after officials called for a temporary ban on dine-in service, a move he claims is a "huge blow" to an industry that has already heavily invested in outdoor dining.

Continue Reading Below

LA COUNTY'S 'ALARMING' COVID-19 SURGE LEADS TO A HALT IN DINE-IN SERVICES

On Thursday, dine-in service for restaurants, bars and wineries -- both indoors and outdoors -- will be suspended for at least three weeks to try and stem the “alarming” rate of coronavirus cases in the nation's most populous county.

The news was hard to swallow for many who have set up tables and chairs on sidewalks and parking lots to try and stem some of the financial losses associated with the coronavirus.

Like many restaurant owners, Uy is concerned about the impact of the county's latest restrictions on his restaurants, Mignon in downtown Los Angeles and Papilles Bistro in Hollywood. He has owned and operated both establishments for over 10 years.

In an effort to weather these latest restrictions, Uy told FOX Business that he has set up a plan for both establishments. It includes a three-foot griddle.

"I’m pivoting one of my restaurants once again, selling burgers outside," Uy said. "I think and hope it will be successful, but this is a very hard blow especially to those restaurateurs who have invested so much in outdoor dining."

CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SEEKS COURT ORDER TO HALT LA COUNTY DINE-IN BAN

In March, Uy began to serve up burgers outside Mignon -- where he typically serves a variety of cheese and charcuterie boards, sandwiches, oysters and wine -- on its closed days. With the new lockdown, he says the restaurant is "going to try it out every night."

The strategy became an instant success with his customers, he said, adding that he hopes it will continue to be as popular now that dine-in service will be temporarily banned.

The burger menu -- coined "For the Win" -- will also be available at his other establishment, Papilles, every day.

However, Uy recognizes that this won't be a long-term solution, as his restaurants have been stifled by the virus-related restrictions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Even with outdoor seating and cutting down on his workforce, revenue at Papilles has never gotten above 80% of pre-COVID levels, Uy Said. For Mignon, "we haven’t gotten over 60%."

Uy says although "it's sustainable for now," it's "nowhere near where" he would like to be.

Now, he's contemplating opening a new business in Nevada, Arizona or even Texas.

"I’ve been considering moving out of California for some time now and I feel that I no longer want to invest in LA or California," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS