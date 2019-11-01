Lori Loughlin to plead not guilty to latest charge in college admission scandal: Court papers

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin is maintaining her innocence in connection to the sweeping college admissions scandal just weeks after federal authorities socked her with additional charges for her involvement in the case, court papers filed Friday show.

Continue Reading Below

Loughlin waived her right to appear in court on Nov. 20 for her arraignment on the latest charge, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, for allegedly bribing employees at the University of Southern California.

LORI LOUGHLIN, 10 OTHERS SOCKED WITH NEW COLLEGE CHEATING CHARGES

The court filing also shows she intends to plead not guilty to the charge – which she has done for all allegations against her. Loughlin's attorney did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Loughlin, fashion-designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, and 9 others were slapped with the additional charge on Oct. 22, officials announced in a press release at the time.

“In exchange for the bribes, employees of the university allegedly designated the defendants’ children as athletic recruits – with little or no regard for their athletic abilities – or as members of other favored admissions categories,” the release stated.

The parents are part of a vast conspiracy ring that came to light in March when more than 50 parents were charged in a federal investigation, now known as “Varsity Blues.”

Giannulli, founder of clothing brand Mossimo, is also due to be arraigned on Nov. 20, the Department of Justice website show.

Loughlin was previously charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

She and her husband are accused of paying approximately $500,000 to create nonexistent positions for their daughters on the USC's crew team, even though neither had ever taken part in the sport.

"IT GETS WORSE IF YOU DON'T PLEAD": EXPERTS SOUND OFF ON LATEST IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Several legal experts have said they believe the latest charge is intended to put pressure on the parents to plead guilty.

This is "a very classic government prosecutor tactic,” Georgia-based trial attorney Mark Tate previously told FOX Business. “It’s simply an intimidating tactic to make people plead guilty," Tate added. "That’s all this is."

Meanwhile, Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano told FOX Business' Neil Cavuto: "What the government is doing is horrendous."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“The government is basically punishing these people for exercising their guaranteed constitutional right to plead not guilty,” Napolitano said. The added charge “constitutes a punishment for the fault of defending yourself."

LORI LOUGHLIN PLEA DEAL CAN BE WORTH A DECADE IN THE SLAMMER: JUDGE NAPOLITANO

It was not immediately clear if Giannulli also planned to waive his appearance and plead not guilty.