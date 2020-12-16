Lordstown Motors, Camping World to build electric RVs and EV service network

Electric truck startup Lordstown Motors is teaming up with Camping World to establish a network of service and repair centers for its upcoming pickup.

Camping World currently operates over 170 service centers across its network of 227 locations and is planning to expand further. Lordstown will also tap into the Good Sam roadside assistance program, which is owned by the parent company of Camping World.

The companies will also co-develop a travel trailer that uses a battery pack instead of an internal combustion engine generator to provide power, which will begin testing next year ahead of customer availability in 2022.

After that, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis said at a Tuesday press conference announcing the partnership they will design and build the first fully-electric “Class E” motorhome, which they plan to offer at an “affordable” price.

“This idea that it’s a hundred and some odd thousand dollars isn’t realistic for the millennials that we believe are the future of our industry,” Lemonis said.

“It’s also not affordable to retirees that want to enjoy America with their grandkids.”

Lordstown Motors is currently taking reservations for its commercial-oriented Endurance pickup, which has a starting price of $52,500 and is scheduled to enter production at its Ohio factory late next year.