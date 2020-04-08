Linda Tripp, Clinton-Lewinsky whistleblower, has died at 70

Linda Tripp, famously known as the whistleblower in the sex scandal between former President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky, has died at age 70.

The Daily Mail first reported her passing Wednesday.

Daughter Allison Tripp Foley said in a Facebook post that has since been made private that her mother was terminally ill.

"My mommy is leaving this earth. I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache," Foley said in the message, as reported by the New York Post. "Please pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime." Tripp's son-in-law Thomas Foley simply told the Post: "It’s a family situation."

Allison Tripp Foley told TMZ that Linda Tripp’s illness was not related to the coronavirus.

Linda Tripp’s secret conversations with Lewinsky led to Clinton’s impeachment in 1998.

