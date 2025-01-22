Limited edition tequila sells out within 1 week of launch; co-founder Lalo González says 'We need more'

Drawing from a desire to provide consumers with innovative products harvested exclusively from Mexico, one spirit brand is staying true to its commitment and producing only additive-free blanco tequila as the company continues to grow its product line amid shifts in the spirits' category.

Eduardo "Lalo" González, grandson of Don Julio and co-founder of Lalo Spirits, unveiled High Proof, a limited-edition release of 108 proof (54% ABV) tequila blanco, which expanded the brand’s portfolio from one product.

"The High Proof is an undiluted version of our 80 proof," González told FOX Business. "You have a tequila that is not watered down. All the flavors, aromas, the flavor profile of the juice, is kind of like on steroids. It’s highlighted even more."

Cinnamon, cooked agave and tropical notes are among the pungent aromas found in a pour of High Proof.

"It’s very well-balanced," González said.

High Proof is made with only three ingredients; agave sourced from the Jalisco highlands, water from the distillery’s well and champagne yeast.

"We did a test of four different yeasts and the one that kind of highlighted this balance that I wanted in the final product was champagne yeast," González said.

With the help of ​​his childhood friend and co-founder, David Carballido, González launched High Proof on digital shelves in late October 2024. The product sold out on the brand’s website within one week.

"We were like okay, we need more," he said.

Today, consumers can purchase a second drop of High Proof, which retails for $74.99, online and in select stores and restaurants.

"It’s kind of giving us the North Star of how we should do it this year," González said.

González revealed that because of High Proof’s success, the Lalo team is strongly considering limited edition releases a few times a year.

At the overwhelming request from consumers for an aged expression, González said he often finds himself drumming up new ideas and considering the possibilities of blanco.

"The consumer is looking for more crafty options, more authentic options in the realm of spirits and tequila obviously," he said. "They're being more, I don’t know if I'd call it picky, but they investigate more. They read more. They want to know more about what they're drinking and eating and putting in their body."

González said Lalo can shapeshift a multitude of limited edition products by exploring agave from a region outside of Jalisco, experimenting with cooking and extraction methods, types of yeast and the source of water, in order to expand.

"Using rain water is possible, though challenging," González told FOX Business. "I don't know how sustainable it is."

"It’s in the realm of possibilities for a limited release."