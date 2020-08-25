Lidl to open 50 new stores, create 2,000 jobs by end of 2021

Lidl has announced plans for a $500 million investment to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021 which will create 2,000 jobs and bring the company's total to more than 150 grocery locations.

The stores will be located in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

The company will also close two stores in Havelock and Shelby, North Carolina in an effort to prioritize its most convenient locations. The company noted that all employees in those locations will be given an opportunity to relocate to another store in Lidl's network.

The move comes on the heels of Lidl opening its third regional headquarters and distribution center in Cecil County, Maryland, earlier this year to support its store network. The company plans to open a fourth distribution center in Covington, Georgia over the next two years.

A recent study by the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School found that Lidl's prices were about 45% lower than prices for comparable products at Trader Joe's, and that their entry into the grocery market forced competitors like Walmart, Target, Costco and Stop & Shop to signifcantly cut their own prices.

The grand opening dates of the individual stores, listed below, will be announced over the coming months.

