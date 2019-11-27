Lego trolls Tesla Cybertruck glass window test: 'Guaranteed shatterproof'

Firebrand Tesla unveiled its futuristic Cybertruck last week in a debut that drew in millions.

Toymaker Lego thinks it can do better.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, the company, which brought in $36 billion in revenue last year, revealed a simple gray car made of stacked bricks and plastic wheels. It took a jab at Tesla's failed demo, in which the driver and passenger windows shattered when designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a metal ball to demonstrate they were shatterproof.

"The evolution of the truck is here," the tweet read. "Guaranteed shatterproof."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the fluke happened since Holzhausen’s prior sledgehammer strikes to the door weakened the window’s structure. But social media users still had fun at Tesla’s expense.

"Even LEGO's at it now," tweeted @pierrotlegeek. "Shots fired," wrote @TMBeer.

Despite the flaw, Tesla said it received 250,000 orders for the four-door, six-seat electric pickup truck, which starts around $39,900 and ranges upward to nearly $70,000.

This is not the first time LEGO jumps into the fray with a real-life replica. As a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the 1989 "Batman" film — starring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne and directed by Tim Burton — the company is releasing a 3,306-piece Batmobile kit Black Friday, showcasing the iconic bat-winged car with all the familiar trimmings.

It's not fully clear when, or if, LEGO's truck go on sale but the holidays could be a good time, since Americans are expected to spend $87 billion on gifts this year.

