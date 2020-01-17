Expand / Collapse search
Lee Iacocca's very first Dodge Viper sold for $285,500 at auction

The Viper debuted as a concept in January of 1989 and soon found its way onto the production line

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Neil Cavuto reflects on the life of former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca.

The 1992 Dodger Viper, the first ever built, went up for sale Thursday at an auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.

It is considered a special piece of automotive history coming from the personal collection of the late auto executive Lee Iacocca.

The international auction house, Bonhams, expected the car to fetch between $100,000 and $125,000.

It went for much more, with a winning bid of $285,500.

The next-level sports car was a standout for Chrysler, a company in the 1990's that was known more for minivans.

The Viper debuted as a concept in January of 1989 and soon found its way onto the production line.

The car has 6,500 miles on it with an 8.0-liter V-10 engine making 400 horsepower.

That engine was modified by Lamborghini, which Chrysler owned at the time.