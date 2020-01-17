Lee Iacocca's very first Dodge Viper sold for $285,500 at auction

The 1992 Dodger Viper, the first ever built, went up for sale Thursday at an auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.

It is considered a special piece of automotive history coming from the personal collection of the late auto executive Lee Iacocca.

The international auction house, Bonhams, expected the car to fetch between $100,000 and $125,000.

It went for much more, with a winning bid of $285,500.

The next-level sports car was a standout for Chrysler, a company in the 1990's that was known more for minivans.

The Viper debuted as a concept in January of 1989 and soon found its way onto the production line.

The car has 6,500 miles on it with an 8.0-liter V-10 engine making 400 horsepower.

That engine was modified by Lamborghini, which Chrysler owned at the time.