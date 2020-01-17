Lee Iacocca's very first Dodge Viper sold for $285,500 at auction
The Viper debuted as a concept in January of 1989 and soon found its way onto the production line
The 1992 Dodger Viper, the first ever built, went up for sale Thursday at an auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Continue Reading Below
It is considered a special piece of automotive history coming from the personal collection of the late auto executive Lee Iacocca.
The international auction house, Bonhams, expected the car to fetch between $100,000 and $125,000.
It went for much more, with a winning bid of $285,500.
The next-level sports car was a standout for Chrysler, a company in the 1990's that was known more for minivans.
The Viper debuted as a concept in January of 1989 and soon found its way onto the production line.
The car has 6,500 miles on it with an 8.0-liter V-10 engine making 400 horsepower.
That engine was modified by Lamborghini, which Chrysler owned at the time.