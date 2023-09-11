MGM Resorts experiences 'cybersecurity issue' impacting operations and prompting investigation

Las Vegas, Nevada-based MGM Resorts International was experiencing a computer system outage on Monday that impacted operations at headquarters as well as its properties and websites.

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported that one of the company’s properties, the Bellagio Las Vegas, confirmed that the computer systems were down at all resorts and that all computer-based operations were being done manually.

Personnel at the resort also said the outage impacted credit card machines at the properties.

When visiting mgmresorts.com, a page comes up saying, "The MGM Resorts website is currently unavailable," followed by an apology as well as numbers to make reservations, reach out to member services or call a concierge.

On social media, the company posted a statement about the technical issues the company was facing.

"MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the Company’s systems," the post read. "Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems."

The investigation is ongoing.

MGM did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox Digital about the cybersecurity outage.

The company operates 19 resorts with over 40,000 rooms around the world, including the MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Luxor and New York-New York in Las Vegas, as well as the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey and more.