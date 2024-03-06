Las Vegas hot spot customer considering lawsuit after alleged scorpion sting in painful place

A California man is considering legal action against a Las Vegas resort after he says he was stung in his testicles by a scorpion while sleeping in bed.

Michael Farchi of Agoura Hills says the incident happened around 8 a.m. Dec. 26 at The Venetian, according to reports.

"I just felt like somebody stabbing me in my private area," Farchi told KLAS 8 News Now. "It felt like a sharp glass or a knife."

Farchi said he rushed to the bathroom, where he discovered the scorpion attached to his underwear. He took some photos before heading to the hospital for treatment due to the pain.

Rooms at the Sin City resort Farchi was staying at average around $400 a night, according to The New York Post.

Farchi and his family checked out early one day later on Dec. 27, KLAS reported. The TV station said the hotel comped his room, but Farchi told "TMZ Live" this week that was not the case.

"I didn’t even ask how it got in the room," Farchi said. "It was just under my cover."

The Venetian did not immediately respond to a Fox Business request for comment, but they told FOX 11 Los Angeles in part, "The resort has protocols for all incidents, and we can confirm they were followed in this incident."

The Venetian was one of four Las Vegas strip resorts that made headlines last month after guests discovered bed bugs, the Southern Nevada Health Department confirmed to FOX 11.