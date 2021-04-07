Expand / Collapse search
Lady Gaga, Dom Pérignon team up for charity champagne collaboration

110 bottles of Gaga-approved bubbly will be sold in private sales

The champagne industry has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak and the high number of canceled events. FOX Business’ Jeff Flock with more. Video

Pour it up, little monsters.

Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon have partnered for a champagne collaboration benefitting her Born This Way foundation.

The “House of Gucci” star and vintage champagne brand invited fans into their “Queendom” universe on Tuesday, releasing a minute-long clip of Gaga in avant-garde outfits with a Pérignon bottle and a glass of the rosé champagne. The Grammy winner spun around a fantastical, palatial setting to the tune of her track “Free Woman” for the campaign, tagged “Creative Freedom is Power.”

CHEAP WINE 'TASTES' BETTER WITH AN EXPENSIVE PRICE TAG: STUDY 

Adweek reports that the 110 bottles of Gaga-approved bubbly will be sold in private sales and highlighted in flagship Dom Pérignon locations, with profits benefiting Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. Vogue UK says the limited-edition bottles are a Rosé Vintage 2005.

In a statement, LVHM teased the collaboration as “totally natural,” a “collision of two effervescent energies in a celebration of creativity” – with even more to come.

“This first creation is a harbinger of new adventures in the wondrous world of Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga,” the luxury goods conglomerate, which owns Pérignon producer Moët & Chandon, teased. “Over the next two years, they will announce further exciting outcomes of their collaboration."