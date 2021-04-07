Lady Gaga, Dom Pérignon team up for charity champagne collaboration

Pour it up, little monsters.

Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon have partnered for a champagne collaboration benefitting her Born This Way foundation.

The “House of Gucci” star and vintage champagne brand invited fans into their “Queendom” universe on Tuesday, releasing a minute-long clip of Gaga in avant-garde outfits with a Pérignon bottle and a glass of the rosé champagne. The Grammy winner spun around a fantastical, palatial setting to the tune of her track “Free Woman” for the campaign, tagged “Creative Freedom is Power.”

Adweek reports that the 110 bottles of Gaga-approved bubbly will be sold in private sales and highlighted in flagship Dom Pérignon locations, with profits benefiting Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. Vogue UK says the limited-edition bottles are a Rosé Vintage 2005.

In a statement, LVHM teased the collaboration as “totally natural,” a “collision of two effervescent energies in a celebration of creativity” – with even more to come.

“This first creation is a harbinger of new adventures in the wondrous world of Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga,” the luxury goods conglomerate, which owns Pérignon producer Moët & Chandon, teased. “Over the next two years, they will announce further exciting outcomes of their collaboration."