LA-bound United flight returns to Newark after flames seen by wing

United said the flight returned because of a 'mechanical issue'

Associated Press

Manchester, United Kingdom - February 16, 2014: United Airlines Boeing 757 in front of Manchester Airport Terminal. United Airlines is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner headed for Los Angeles returned to New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport early Thursday after flames were seen near a wing.

Video showed flames soon after Flight 1871 had taken off.

A passenger told WABC-TV it appeared fire was coming from an engine.

"I didn't know what was happening," passenger Gabrielle Guzy said. “My sister said she thought it was lights but I knew it was fire from the engine. I kept reassuring myself we'd be OK because we had only been in the air for a minute."

In a statement, United said the flight returned because of a “mechanical issue.” The airline said the flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally.

The airline was working to get the passengers to Los Angeles.