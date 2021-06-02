Kylie Jenner quietly announces Kylie Baby brand

Kylie Jenner has embarked on a new business journey.

The 23-year-old star has seemingly launched a baby goods brand, Kylie Baby, though it's unclear yet what exactly she'll sell.

A verified Instagram account popped up recently and was tagged by Jenner on her personal account on Wednesday, though the account has no posts, profile picture or information about the brand.

In what appears to be her announcement of the brand, Jenner shared a picture of her 3-year-old daughter Stormi enjoying a bath while sweetly puckering her lips.

"Bath time with @kyliebaby," read the caption.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office's website, Jenner filed applications to trademark Kylie Baby with the intention of creating skincare products, hair products and baby materials like strollers, cribs and much more.

Earlier this year, she also filed applications to trademark Kylie Swim, while she's previously submitted applications to trademark Kylie Body, Kylie Skin and Kylie Hair.

She also recently unloaded 51% of her ownership in Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

Though no additional details about Kylie Baby were announced, it's possible that products from Jenner's other business ventures – like Kylie Skin's rose-scented bubble bath and bath salts – could serve as indicators of what to expect from the line.

Jenner has had plenty of exposure to babies and the products needed to properly care for them, as she's also an aunt to nine other children within the Kardashian family, while Caitlyn Jenner's children from other marriages also have children of their own.

Earlier this year, Kylie Skin launched a hand sanitizer line, which saw Jenner receive backlash over "profiting off of the pandemic."

The product was touted as "a fast drying, spray cleanser formulated with 80% alcohol to purify and sanitize hands without stickiness while Glycerin helps soothe and protect skin from dryness."

Reps for Jenner did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.