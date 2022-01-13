Kylie Jenner becomes first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers

There is a new queen of Instagram. It's Kylie Jenner.

The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul has become the first woman in the world to reach the 300 million Instagram followers plateau, as reported by People.com.

Ariana Grande had held the top spot as the most-followed woman on Instagram. In February 2019, the pop singer had racked up 146.5 million followers.

Jenner becomes only the second person, behind soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, with 388 million, to reach such that level.

Jenner had been keeping a relatively low profile on Instagram for the past two months.

The star is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

Jenner took time away from social media after 10 concertgoers died at Scott's Astroworld Festival show in Houston on Nov. 5.

On New Year's Eve, Jenner took time to reflect on the past year.

"As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she wrote alongside the black-and-white image of her growing baby bump. "I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life."