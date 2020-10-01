Kylie Cosmetics warns customers about Shopify data breach

These lip kits could come with a security breach.

Kylie Jenner’s namesake makeup company Kylie Cosmetics warned customers in an email blast that its e-commerce platform Shopify was experiencing a data breach, potentially compromising customers' names, addresses and the last four digits of credit cards.

“Your trust is so important to us," Kylie Cosmetics told customers in the email, as reported by BBC.

"And we wanted to let you know we're working diligently with Shopify to get additional information about this incident and their investigation and response to this matter.”

The statement went on to assure customers that the e-commerce platform put "additional controls designed to help prevent this type of incident from recurring in the future."

Shopify said two of its employees stole customer data from at least 100 sellers on its platform, in addition to Kylie Cosmetics. The e-commerce company did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment Thursday.

Coty bought a 51% stake in Jenner’s cosmetic company, which sells makeup and skincare products, last year in a deal worth $600 million and bringing the company's value to a staggering $1.2 billion.