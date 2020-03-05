Krystal brings back $8 all-you-can-eat deal

You can eat all you want at your local Krystal joint — and you can do it for $7.99.

The Georgia-based fast-food chain will offer Cheese Krystal sliders, Chili Cheese Pups and fries as part of the deal. According to a statement, the dishes will be available during dine-in hours for a limited time at participating restaurants while supplies last. The chain is also rolling out its new Krystal Catch meal, a hush puppy-battered fish slider for $1.49.

“What’s great about the size of our food is it allows guests to indulge in several of their menu favorites,” Tim Ward, Krystal president and chief operating officer, said in the statement. “Now they can pair our No. 1 seller, the Cheese Krystal, with the best-kept secret in fast food, the Chili Cheese Pup, and enjoy as many as they want!”

Krystal is capitalizing on its all-you-can-eat success. Last year, it offered its Krystal sliders and fries as part of the deal, and Ward said that “when people come in for this promotion, they come with their friends or families, so adding variety to the offer was important."

The move, however, comes after Krystal filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition in an effort to reorganize its finances and enable it to “establish a stronger business for the future and to achieve a restructuring in a fast and efficient manner," the company said in a statement.

