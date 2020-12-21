Kroger names top trending foods of 2020, predictions for 2021

If you’re not hungry, you will be.

Kroger has revealed the top 10 trending foods and drinks of 2020, and the shopping list might surprise you. Americans bought big on staples like coffee, wine and chocolate while bunkering down during the coronavirus pandemic this year — but stocked up one some more unusual ingredients, too.

In a recently released report, America's largest grocery retailer analyzed year-over-year sales growth across almost 2,800 retail stores, as well as pickup, delivery and shipped orders, to draw the data.

According to the roundup, the top trending foods and drinks this year (ranked in order) were zero-calorie soft drinks, four-cheese Mexican blend shredded cheese, flavored potato chips, Sauvignon Blanc wine and heavy whipping cream. From there, customers opted for fresh burger patties, artisan breads and restaurant-style buns, bulk individual coffee pods (96-count), party-size bags of variety chocolate and Black Forest ham.

Stuart Aitken, Kroger's chief merchant, explained why the most popular items illustrated how people were cooking and eating at home more than ever.

"As many of our customers transitioned to working from home and virtual schoolrooms this year, coffee, fresh deli meat and artisan bread emerged as go-to staples for elevated breakfast and lunch routines, while zero-calorie soft drinks, unique potato chip flavors, wine and chocolate stood out as comfort-food favorites,” Aitken said in a statement. “Fresh ground beef, premium buns and shredded cheese also rose in popularity as our customers recreated their favorite restaurant-style burgers at home.”

"Many of our customers rediscovered their passion for cooking and baking at home in 2020 and aspire to eat more healthy foods and explore more unique tastes and flavors in the year ahead," he added.

Looking ahead to next year, Kroger speculated that shoppers will reach for "futureproof foods" like almond butter, elderberry gummies and sparkling probiotic kefir water. Meanwhile, the supermarket also suspects that people will be craving comfort favorites like tomato basil risotto, chocolate chunk cookies and gouda cheese.

Other trends to watch are Keto-tarian eats, global flavors, mushrooms, plant-based foods and ultra-fresh produce.