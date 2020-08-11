Kroger launching web marketplace rivaling Walmart, Amazon 

Kroger, the largest grocery store chain in the U.S., is launching an e-commerce marketplace to rival giants like Amazon, the company announced Tuesday.

The supermarket is partnering with French e-commerce company Mirakl, which works with companies like Office Depot, and plans to offer thousands of products from third-party retailers.

Kroger Ship, the company's digital delivery service that launched in 2018, will now offer shoppers an additional 50,000 products across categories like international food, specialty items, housewares and toys.

"The expansion of our Kroger Ship platform will continue to bring together our industry-leading customer insights and merchandising data to offer our customers a digital shopping experience that includes staples available in our physical stores as well as products that are exclusive to Kroger.com," Stuart Aitken, Kroger's senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer, said in a statement.

"As part of our continuing transformation, we look forward to accelerating the development of our e-commerce platform and providing our customers with even more choices."

Last month, the grocery store chain reportedly built out a 350,000-square-foot distribution center in Frederick, Md., for its grocery delivery expansion. Kroger also teamed up with automated warehouse tech company Ocado Solutions for online order fulfillment that will supply communities in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., since it does not have brick-and-mortar retail locations in those areas.