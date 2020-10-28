Kroger Health to roll out rapid coronavirus antibody testing at all pharmacy, clinic locations by November

Kroger Health said Wednesday that rapid antibody testing for the coronavirus will roll out at its 2,200 pharmacy locations and 220 clinic locations nationwide by the end of November.

According to the company, the test may provide critical information about past infection to patients who believe they may have been exposed to the coronavirus but were unable to access testing at the time of infection.

The rapid antibody tests will cost Kroger customers $25 and can typically provide results within 15 minutes. The tests are currently available at the grocery retailer's pharmacy locations in Michigan and at Ralph's in California.

The rapid antibody testing was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for point-of-care use in September and supplied by medical device company Whitmire Medical.

Kroger's rapid antibody testing is conducted by a licensed health professional using a finger-prick blood sample and rapid lateral flow technology to detect antibodies for SARS-CoV-2.

The latest effort comes following the unveiling of Kroger's COVIDCare Plus self-administered testing program in August, which utilizes the company's COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit to allow individuals to receive results within 24-48 hours and aimed at helping employers reopen their businesses safely.

