Krispy Kreme launches Twix doughnuts in 1st collab with candy brand

Krispy Kreme is expanding its doughnut lineup with yet another limited-time collaboration, and this time the company has chosen to partner with Twix.

The doughnut chain and Mars, Incorporated have joined forces to introduce a three-part line of caramel cookie bar treats that’ll be available at participating U.S. shops from Monday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, March 6.

KRISPY KREME DEFENDS ITS FREE DOUGHNUTS TO VACCINATED PEOPLE OFFER

The three options include a Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut, a Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut and a Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut.

"We are always looking for new ways to provide our fans an awesome doughnut experience, so we’ve partnered with another iconic brand – TWIX – for the first time ever," said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, in a statement.

He continued, "We created mini and fun-size doughnuts made with TWIX Bars and then went even further to create a bar-shaped doughnut with a full-size TWIX Bar in the middle!"

KRISPY KREME UNVEILS PLANS TO RAISE UP TO $640M IN IPO

The 530-calorie Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut is a bar-shaped doughnut that’s made with Krispy Kreme’s signature Chocolate KREME filling and a full-size Twix Cookie Bar. It’s also dipped in chocolate icing and comes finished with a dulce de leche and chocolate drizzle and Twix candy pieces.

The 320-calorie Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut is a traditional doughnut shape and is made with a chocolate iced doughnut that has a salted caramel filling. The doughnut is complete with Twix candy bar pieces on top and a dulce de leche drizzle.

The 140-calorie Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut is a mini-sized Original Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut that’s dipped in chocolate icing and has Twix candy pieces on top.

DUNKIN’ TO LAUNCH WEDDING MERCHANDISE AS CHAINS START TO SELL MORE THAN FOOD

While these three special edition doughnuts are a first for Twix and Krispy Kreme in the U.S., the doughnut chain has partnered with Mars, Incorporated in other parts of the world.

Back in 2019, the two companies had a limited-time release of M&M doughnuts in Australia, which were sold exclusively in 7-Eleven stores.

Krispy Kreme has notably launched several doughnut collaborations with candy and dessert snack brands following JAB Holding Company’s acquisition of the doughnut chain in 2016.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The chain’s third-party collaborators in recent years include The Hershey Company (Reese’s, Hershey’s Gold, Cookies ‘N Crème and S’mores), Nestlé (Rolo, Milky Bar, Aero and Kit Kat), Ferrero International S.A. (Butterfinger) and Nabisco (Oreo, Chips Ahoy! And Nutter Butter).

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Krispy Kreme went public on the NASDAQ in July 2021 under the stock ticker "DNUT."