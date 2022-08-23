Krispy Kreme releases dog doughnuts for the 1st time in honor of National Dog Day

Krispy Kreme is releasing its first-ever collection of Doggie Doughnuts on National Dog Day – Friday, Aug. 26.

In a press release, the doughnut chain said it’s launching six dog-friendly doughnut-shaped biscuits.

Huds and Toke, an Australian artisanal pet treat company, are making the Doggie Doughnuts by hand, according to Krispy Kreme.

"Each Doggie Doughnut is designed specifically for dogs of all sizes and ages, made with a hard-baked cookie and ingredients such as Carob, a substitute for chocolate," Krispy Kreme wrote. "Doggie Doughnuts are intended as snack and are not formulated to be served as a complete and balanced meal."

The six Doggie Doughnuts are limited-edition and will be sold at Krispy Kreme locations in the U.S.

Customers will be able to buy the dog treats in specially designed six-count boxes from Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus.

Participating Krispy Kreme locations will sell red limited-edition dog bandanas while supplies last.

"Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years," said Dave Skena, the global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, in a statement.

"They deserve this special treat," he said. "On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome."

The business of dessert-like dog treats has been expanding in recent years.

Ben & Jerry’s launched Doggie Desserts, a dog-friendly ice cream brand, in 2021.

Other notable brands making dog desserts include Purina’s Frosty Paws, Pooch Cake and Pooch Creamery, DreamBone Bakeshop Donuts and The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. Happy Birthday Pup-PIE Dog Treat.