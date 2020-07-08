Kings Island theme park employee tests positive for coronavirus

One of Ohio’s biggest amusement parks has confirmed an employee has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report from FOX 19 NOW.

Kings Island issued a statement Wednesday that shared the news about its associate’s testing status.

FOX Business reached out to Kings Island for comment on its next step but the theme park’s staff did not immediately respond at the time of publication.

The employee was screened before their shift in accordance with CDC guidelines, according to a statement from Kings Island’s Communications Director Chad Showalter, FOX 19 NOW reported.

“Our policy as it pertains to any associate confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 is to send that individual home for 14 days or until they test negative. Simultaneously, any associate(s) identified as having close contact with an associate who has tested positive will also be sent home for 14 days or until they test negative,” Showalter’s statement continued. “The workstation and general workplace where the affected associate(s) work will be sanitized and will not reopen to other associates or guests until proper cleaning of the facility has been completed.”

Kings Island has been open under limited capacity for season passholders since July 2, according to the theme park’s owner, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which also operates the Cedar Point theme park in Ohio. Kings Island is scheduled to reopen to the public on Friday, July 10, according to its current calendar.

Reservations are required for entry along with a previsit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission, the park’s updated policies state. Additionally, the park has required face masks for all guests, associates and vendors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing and use of the park’s hand sanitization stations are encouraged.

Cedar Fair’s theme parks aren’t the only ones reopening to the public during the pandemic. All of Disney’s parks will be reopen by mid-July with an exception of Disneyland in California. Dollywood in Tennessee has been open since June 17 and Hersheypark in Pennsylvania has been open since July 3.